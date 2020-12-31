Tina Louise Jones was born on July 22, 1988. Some of her special interests and hobbies included spending time with family, cooking, cleaning, fishing, and helping out anybody that had a need. Some of her most favorite times were going to family gatherings at the park and beach to bar-b-que, traveling the country, and fishing.

Tina would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her family and friends to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.

We want to let Tina know that she did a great job and wish her a safe journey to the wonderful heavens above! We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family and friends, but also her boyfriend, many of whom over time also became friends. She worked very hard all her life, up until the very end. She made a difference in the lives of many. We invite you to join us and celebrate together.

Tina Louise Jones was called home to rest at the age of thirty-two on Monday, November 21, 2020, at UCSD hospital in Hillcrest. Left to treasure her loving memory are: father Thomas Jones; brothers Thomas Jones, Jr., Kevin Smith, Tommy Jones, and Kal Smith; sisters Donna Smith, Shirley Jones, Adline Jones, Samantha Jones, Truley Jones, and Sadie Jones; boyfriend Quefon Kitt; along with a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.