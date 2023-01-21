Titans’ 1st Black GM says he Stands on ‘Shoulders of Giants’

The Titans made Carthon the sixth person of color among the past eight GMs hired, and he now is the NFL’s eighth Black general manager and ninth person of color overall.

The NFL has held two accelerator programs since late May to promote more minority candidates for front-office jobs. Carthon said he met Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and Burke Nihill, the team’s president and CEO, during the owners’ winter meetings in December.

For Strunk, the hiring moved quickly starting Jan. 12. The Titans interviewed two internal candidates, and Arizona hired their director of player personnel, Monti Ossenfort, on Monday.

Carthon interviewed with the Titans on Jan. 13 in Nashville, flew back for the 49ers’ wild-card win over Seattle, then returned to Nashville for a second interview Tuesday. He learned he was being offered the job while at the airport.

He replaces Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh season in the midst of what wound up a seven-game skid as Tennessee finished 7-10. The Titans missed a third straight AFC South title with a loss in the regular season finale in Jacksonville.