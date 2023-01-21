Titans’ 1st Black GM says he Stands on ‘Shoulders of Giants’

“I understand I’m standing on the shoulders of giants, and there have been plenty of men that have come before me that have laid this foundation that allowed me to be in this spot,” Carthon said Friday at his introductory news conference.

San Francisco 49ers director of personnel Ran Carthon before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

By TERESA M. WALKER, AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ran Carthon looked up, pausing before answering a question his aunt warned would come.

He is the first Black general manager in the history of the Tennessee Titans, a franchise founded in 1960 as the then-Houston Oilers in the original American Football League.

