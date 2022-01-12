TODAY: In San Diego, Governor Newsom to Highlight Investments to Combat Homelessness Crisis

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom will visit an encampment in San Diego County tomorrow to highlight his proposal in the California Blueprint to address the homelessness crisis, focusing on quickly rehousing unsheltered individuals with behavioral health issues.

The investments outlined in the California Blueprint build on last year’s unprecedented budget package, dedicating a total of $14 billion to help get the most vulnerable Californians off the streets and into the health services they need.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at approx. 8:45 a.m. PST

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This press conference will also be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_GovernorPack”

**NOTE: This event is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering.

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.