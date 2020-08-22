Treasurer Fiona Ma Hosts Continuation of Webinar Series To Help Small Businesses Jumpstart Operation

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, will host the continuation of the webinar series “Jumpstart Business Operations” presented by Mike Brown, founder of The Brainzooming Group.

“As California businesses continue to pivot from survival mode to re-opening efforts, it’s imperative we help them develop strategies and innovative techniques to succeed,” said Ma.

The first two webinars, held in June, were aimed at helping California small business owners learn how to determine and fulfill the changing needs of customers.

The third webinar in the series, “Figuring Out Your Business Direction in Uncertain Times,” will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. This webinar will focus on why strategy is more important than ever and will share techniques to anticipate, quickly plan, and smartly adapt during rapidly changing times. Attendees will learn steps to determine the “new important,” accelerate the development of a flexible business direction, find the right people inside and outside of the business to engage in planning and how to turn daily interactions into strategic conversation to stay smart and flexible.

The fourth webinar in the series, “Turning 30-Minute Strategy Into Immediate Results,” will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. It will focus on how to use 30-minute time windows in daily activities to tackle vital opportunities and challenges. Attendees will learn smart, quick ways to identify insights to guide through uncertainty, perform idea-provoking analysis to uncover opportunities and challenges, better anticipate hidden twists and turns looming in the months ahead, and translate ideas into action plans.

“Treasurer Ma’s passion for wanting to see California small businesses be successful was really apparent in our first two webinars and it’s my pleasure to continue our work with her to help businesses strategize to foster growth and innovation,” said Brown, who is also author of “Idea Magnets: Seven Strategies to Cultivate and Attract Creative Business Leaders.”

All the webinars in the series are free and include downloadable guides to help put the strategies discussed in the webinars into action. At the end of each presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to get Brown’s expertise on their business challenges. Registration for the upcoming webinars, as well as replays of the first two in series can be found at www.bit.ly/jumpstartCA.