Trunnell Levett Price

Memorial service will be held Saturday February 20th, 11 A.M. At New Seasons Church, 2300 Bancroft Dr. Spring Valley, CA 91977

Trunnell Price was the fourth of nine children born to Ruby Vryes and Melvin Price Sr. in Coronado, California. He began his schooling at Glorietta Elementary school in Coronado and attended Stockton Elementary, Memorial Jr High and San Diego High in San Diego.

While attending San Diego State University, he became a community activist and joined several organizations focused on the rights of African Americans in San Diego. Trunnell was a Chairman of the Black Panther Party of San Diego. He attended the Turner Construction School of Management and became the Lead AP and a Consultant of Sustainability Projects throughout San Diego County.

After a life well spent, Trunnell transitioned to eternal rest on January 26th. He joins his father Melvin Price Sr., Sister, Debra Price-White, and Brother, Clifford “Kippy” Price.

He leaves to always cherish his memory, his Mother, Ruby Vryes-Price, Wife, Michele Geiger, Son, Leonard Price, two Grandchildren, two Great-Grandchildren, Stepdaughter, Nicole, Brothers: Melvin, Larry (Inez), Narvell, Michael (Janice), Rodrick (Ann), and Sister, Rosaland (Abraham), as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces, and Great-Nephews.