Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

An impressive array of free or low-cost Black History Month events ranging from free films, lectures, art exhibits and discussions are on-tap for the month of February. Below is a sampling of events sponsored by organizations around San Diego that are open to the community to enjoy.



KUUMBA FEST –

BLACK2 EXCELLENCE –

Free to Low-Cost

Friday to Sunday, February 8 to 10th

Saturday, February 9, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Lyceum Theatre 79 Horton Plaza,

San Diego CA 92101

A Tribute to Nina Simone – San Diego Based The Nina Simone Tribute Band in conjunction with PRO Marketing and Management, LLC The Matthews Company and Kuumba Fest San Diego present this dedication to the High Priestess of Soul, Miss Nina Simone.

MALCOLM X LIBRARY – Free

Friday, February 8, 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5148 Market Street – free

Family Movie Night: Hidden Figures

SPACEBAR CAFE – Free

7454 University ave, La Mesa 91942

(619) 461-7100

Sunday, February 10,

1:00 p.m. – about 5 p.m.

Black History Art Exhibit: A Black History themed art exhibition starting at 1pm, then at 3pm we will have live music and spoken word poetry. Tony Award winning writer and spoken word poet Reg E Gaines is headlining the event.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY – Low Cost

Tuesday, February 19, 7:00 p.m.

Brown Chapel

24th Annual Writer’s Symposium by the Sea An interview with Nnedi Okorafor, author of Wakanda Forever, the newest

Black Panther series.

For more details, visit: www.pointloma.edu

SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT – Free

Photo Caption: Students from Black Xpression perform at Continuing Education’s Educational Cultural Complex during a 2018 Black History Month event

Thursday, February 7, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Woman-2-Woman Panel Discussion

Listen to and share in the unique, heart-warming and sometimes

difficult experience of women.

Where: San Diego Mesa College, MC 211A/B, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

BlacKkKlansman

Wednesday, February 13, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

A special screening and discussion of the Oscar-nominated film directed by Spike Lee which details how a black Colorado police detective infiltrates and exposes the KKK in the 1970s.

Where: San Diego Mesa College, MC 211A/B, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

Sharing Our Stories: Black Professionals Career Panel

Tuesday, February 19, 11:30 a.m.

Panelists share how they overcome obstacles to reach and sustain success.

Where: San Diego City College, SUBIR Cultural Center (AH-200-A), 1313 Park Blvd., 92101

The Impact of Racism on Black Health

Tuesday, February 19, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

This workshop will address how racism, microaggressions, and disproportionate killings of black residents affect the physical and mental health of African Americans.

Where: San Diego Mesa College, MC 211A/B, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

Learn about more SDCCD Black History Month events at www.sdccd.edu.

UC SAN DIEGO –

Free and Low-Cost

Thursday, February 14, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Film Screening of “An Opera of the World” and Lecture by New York University Professor Manthia Diawara: Malian filmmaker Manthia Diawara reflects upon the perils of south-north migration and the hopes and dreams of refugees fleeing from Africa to Europe.

Afro-Caribbean Dance and Drumming

Thursday, February. 21, 3:30 – 5:50 p.m.

Workshop with Gene Perry: Master percussionist Gene Perry and his ensemble demonstrate African and Afro-Caribbean drumming and dance styles with audience participation.

17th annual Black History Scholarship Saturday, February 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Brunch: The scholarship brunch is an annual fundraiser to raise money for student scholarships and will spotlight student scholars and their academic success. There will be a Southern-style soul food brunch, keynote talk, live music performance and silent auction.

Marshall College Speaker Series presents Alicia Garza:

Tuesday, February 26, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

The co-creator of Black Lives Matter shares her ideas and vision for sparking comprehensive societal change and ending social justice, police brutality and systemic racism in America.

All event details can be found at blackhistorymonth.ucsd.edu.

SDSU STUDENT SUCCESS:

Black (Men)tal Health Series – Free

A group of events organized and/or in collaboration with BuyBlack San Diego to increase awareness about the importance of Black Men’s mental wellness.

Sunday, February 24,

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. free

World Beat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Boulevard San Diego CA 92101

Lecture and Discussion: I am not human: Fetishization, Economy and the Destruction of the Black Male Body

Monday, Feb. 25, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

San Diego State University

(Student Union Theatre)

5500 Campanile Drive San Diego CA 92182

Lecture and Discussion: The Diversity of Trauma: Negation of Violence Experienced by Men of Color

Find more Black (Men)tal Health Series event details at http://buyblacksd.com