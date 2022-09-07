Urban Collaborative Coffee at Four Corners of Life

This time it was the Urban Collaborative, under the leadership of Mr. Pollard, who hosted the gathering. About 75 to 80 people stopped by from 9 am until 12 noon, including City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe who spent about an hour on location talking with people.

Last Saturday morning was a great time to be at the Euclid and Imperial Avenue intersection, where one could find live smooth jazz music and join a friend at one of the nicely decorated standing bar tables for a cup of coffee. This location is still significant because it is now known as the Four Corners of Life when it used to be known as the Four Corners of Death because of the numerous homicide. In recent years, community organizations have gathered at the Four Corners of Life for peaceful celebrations reflecting the change in community attitudes about the location.

The Collaborative was organized in 2013 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. According

to Mr. Pollard, the organizer of the Collaborative, its purpose is to form Action Teams to address specific problems identified in the communities of Southeastern San Diego. Increasing healthier foods at Food 4 Less has been one of its successes.