Valencia Park Malcolm X Library Event Promotes Literacy in the Community

Article and Photos by Voice & ViewpointOn Saturday, June 8, the City of San Diego Public Library partnered with the Diamond Educational Excellence Partnership (DEEP) to host a “Summer Time is Reading Time in the Diamond” kickoff event at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The free event marked the beginning of a community-wide program to promote reading and literacy in Southeast San Diego.Community members who attended the event signed up to participate in the reading program while enjoying family-friendly activities including live music performances and face painting. The Library also gave away 2,000 new books to children and teens attending the event to help jump-start their summer reading.The “Summer Time is Reading Time in the Diamond” program runs from June 8 through Aug. 17, 2019.