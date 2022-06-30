Vanessa Ranae Dorsey

Funeral services were held on 06/20/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mount Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Vanessa R. Dorsey was born on Friday, June 4, 1954, to the late G.S. and Lorraine Hart, and entered God’s rest on Monday, May 30, 2022. She grew up in Long Beach, CA, with her six siblings. In her early twenties, she moved with her late husband and daughter to San Diego, CA, where she lived for the remainder of her years. Vanessa became a single parent in her mid-twenties and as a result, served in the roles of stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She devoted her life to caring for her children as best she could.

Vanessa was a Christian, not just in her words, but also in her actions; and was active both in her church and community. She had an authentic relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she accepted into her life at an early age. Her favorite pastimes include cultivating her relationship with God through praying, worshiping, praising, studying the Bible, and meditating on the Word of God. She also enjoyed listening to music, especially Gospel, hymns, rhythm and blues, She also loved dancing, eating out, and spending time with loved ones.

Vanessa’s life reflects one of strength, perseverance, and resilience. She suffered countless setbacks and was able to overcome them all because of her faith. She trusted in Jesus Christ and remained steadfast in His Word. Vanessa answered the call on her life and endured until the end and is now in the presence of the Lord. This homegoing is a celebration of Vanessa’s life and legacy, and a magnificent showcase of the glory of the mighty God she served! Jesus kept her!

Vanessa leaves behind four children—Michelle M. Hart, Nefertiti Dorsey-Robertson (Donald), Dr. Takisha Williams, and Fernando Lazo. She has two grandchildren—Isaiah Harris and Oceana Dorsey. Five siblings survive her—Evelyn McNeil, Rita Williams, G.S. Hart (Debra), Anita Belizaire, and Felecia Hart-Brown. She also leaves behind a multitude of family members, close friends, and a community of followers of Jesus Christ.