Victims of The Texas Elementary School Massacre

0


The May 24, 2022 shooting has ripped the hearts out the small community as well as many around the globe.

By Stacy M. Brown, Senior National Correspondent, NNPA Newswire

A total of 19 students and two teachers in a fourth-grade classroom were killed in the Uvalde, Texas, massacre at Robb Elementary School.

The May 24 shooting has ripped the hearts out the small community as well as many around the globe.

Here’s a list of the victims:

  • Xavier Lopez, 10, had been at an awards ceremony with his mother hours before the shooting.
    Xavier Lopez
  • Amerie Jo Garza, identified by her father. Amerie Jo was shot dialing 911 in an effort to help her classmates, her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, told The Daily Beast.
    The father of one of the children killed in Tuesday’s school shooting has identified his daughter as 10 year-old Amerie Jo Garza.
    At least 19 students and 2 adults were killed Tuesday in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio, CNN has reported.
    Angel Garza took to Facebook early Wednesday morning to share that his daughter had been killed in the shooting at her elementary school.
  • Jose Flores Jr., 10, was also killed. His death confirmed by his father.
    Photos of Robb Elementary School victim Jose Flores Jr., 10
  • Alithia Ramirez, 10. Her death confirmed by relatives.
  • Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10. Family members told KHOU of Houston.
  • Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was confirmed dead, her grandfather, Adolfo Cruz, told ABC News.
  • Alexandria Lexi Rubio, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Uziyah Garcia, 10. Confirmed by family.
    Uvalde victim Uziyah Garcia
  • Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Rojelio Torres, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Nevaeh Bravo, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Makenna Elrod, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Ellie Lugo, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Miranda Mathis, 11. Confirmed by family.
  • Maite Yuleana, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Tess Marie Mata, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Jackie Cazares, 10. Confirmed by family.
  • Eva Mireles, Teacher
    Teacher Eva Mireles
  • Irma Garcia, Teacher
    Teacher Irma Garcia
Unlike many news organizations, Voice & Viewpoint delivers content that matters to you. Help us keep it that way by making a generous donation for as low as $2. Your support will fund local, investigative journalism for the community, by the community.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here