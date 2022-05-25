Victims of The Texas Elementary School Massacre

The May 24, 2022 shooting has ripped the hearts out the small community as well as many around the globe.

By Stacy M. Brown, Senior National Correspondent, NNPA Newswire

A total of 19 students and two teachers in a fourth-grade classroom were killed in the Uvalde, Texas, massacre at Robb Elementary School.

The May 24 shooting has ripped the hearts out the small community as well as many around the globe.

Here’s a list of the victims:

Xavier Lopez , 10, had been at an awards ceremony with his mother hours before the shooting.

, 10, had been at an awards ceremony with his mother hours before the shooting. Amerie Jo Garza , identified by her father. Amerie Jo was shot dialing 911 in an effort to help her classmates, her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, told The Daily Beast.

, identified by her father. Amerie Jo was shot dialing 911 in an effort to help her classmates, her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, told The Daily Beast. Jose Flores Jr. , 10, was also killed. His death confirmed by his father.

, 10, was also killed. His death confirmed by his father. Alithia Ramirez , 10. Her death confirmed by relatives.

, 10. Her death confirmed by relatives. Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez , 10. Family members told KHOU of Houston.

, 10. Family members told KHOU of Houston. Eliahana Cruz Torres , 10, was confirmed dead, her grandfather, Adolfo Cruz, told ABC News.

, 10, was confirmed dead, her grandfather, Adolfo Cruz, told ABC News. Alexandria Lexi Rubio , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Uziyah Garcia , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Jayce Carmelo Luevanos , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Jailah Nicole Silguero , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Rojelio Torres , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Nevaeh Bravo , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Makenna Elrod , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Ellie Lugo , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Miranda Mathis , 11. Confirmed by family.

, 11. Confirmed by family. Maite Yuleana , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Tess Marie Mata , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Jackie Cazares , 10. Confirmed by family.

, 10. Confirmed by family. Eva Mireles , Teacher

, Teacher Irma Garcia, Teacher