Victor Jerome Davis, lovingly named by his Aunt Betty was born the only child to Dorothy J. Wise on January 15, 1956 in San Diego, California.

Victor attended St. Rita’s Catholic School, St. Jude’s Catholic School, Knox Elementary, Bell Middle School, Dana Middle School, and received his Diploma from Point Loma High School in 1974 where he was quite the competitor in Football & Track & Field. He loved playing basketball and sang with a group called, “The Soul Vibrations,” in his Junior and Senior years at Point Loma High. He continued his education at San Diego Community College.

A fan of sports, whether it was baseball, basketball, or football some of Victor’s favorite teams were the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Victor had a gentle, kind, peaceful spirit; always giving his very best. His work ethic was commendable and extensive, commencing early in life, with a managerial position at Jack In The Box, a gardener with the City of San Diego Parks & Recreation, another managerial opportunity with KBM Security, which ultimately culminated into a Scheduling Manager with Able Patrol & Guard, where such an extensive part of his life was spent. Victor worked tirelessly in the profession of Security Management to ensure that his mother had everything she needed. He loved his family with a pure, unselfish love and will be missed tremendously.

Victor, true to form, quietly and peacefully transitioned from this earthly home to the Eternal Heavens on Monday; November 09, 2020 at 11:50 p.m. holding the hand of his cousin who fervently adored him, whom he affectionately called, “Sis,” and was greeted by his Savior and the many loved ones who had gone on before him.

Victor leaves to cherish his love and legacy; his phenomenal mother Dorothy J. Wise of San Diego; “Sis” Tori W.W. McCollum (Lee) of Murrieta, CA; Best Friend, John A. Finley (Vellet), god~children; Jackson Wyatt Finley, Jarrod Austin Finley, John Lancaster Finley, Jordan Marie Finley all of San Diego; LeVóntae Dozier McCollum of Murrieta, CA, and a plethora of cousins, cohorts, and colleagues to celebrate his life.