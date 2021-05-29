[VIDEO] Damage lingers 100 years after Tulsa Race Massacre

Photo: "Flames across the Greenwood section of Tulsa". Destruction from the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. (United States Library of Congress)

Black Tulsa never really recovered from the devastation 100 years ago, when buildings in Greenwood — or Black Wall Street — was flattened. As many as 300 people were killed. The Gibbs family remembers Ernestine Gibbs, who survived the massacre. (May 25)

