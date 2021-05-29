[VIDEO] Damage lingers 100 years after Tulsa Race Massacre

Black Tulsa never really recovered from the devastation 100 years ago, when buildings in Greenwood — or Black Wall Street — was flattened. As many as 300 people were killed. The Gibbs family remembers Ernestine Gibbs, who survived the massacre. (May 25)

