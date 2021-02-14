VIDEO: I SAW THE SIEGE:

“Lock your doors, stay away from any windows and refrain from using any technology.” That’s what Remmington F. Belford heard over a loudspeaker in his Capitol Hill office on Jan. 6, 2021, minutes after he escaped the U.S. Capitol. He had just witnessed a mob overtake the building. A large majority of congressional staffers were teleworking, a precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19. But Belford was there, trying to make sense of the fear that gripped everyone around him.

A mostly white throng had stormed the Capitol and five people died as a direct result, including one rioter and one police officer. Belford tells Zenger News that he believes a swarm of African-American protesters would never have been allowed to spiral out of control.

“I’m going to probably get a little bit of flak for this, but I’m going to be completely honest with you,” he says. “If that was a group of people of color, it would have never gotten that far, they would have never gotten that close. And it would have been a mass casualty. An event of mass casualties.” Race, Belford believes, played a role in some officers’ willingness to ask the intruders “just, nicely, to move around. And ‘can you leave?’ and walking them.”