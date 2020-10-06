View Michelle Obama’s closing argument for Americans to support Joe Biden. Go to www.sdvote.com and make a plan to vote right now.

The election is right around the corner, and votes are already being cast. Michelle Obama makes a final argument for Americans to support Joe Biden. We have to take action and vote like our lives depend on it. Go to iwillvote.com and make a plan to vote right now.

Unlike many news organizations, Voice & Viewpoint delivers content that matters to you. Help us keep it that way by making a generous donation for as low as $2. Your support will fund local, investigative journalism for the community, by the community.