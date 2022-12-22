Vivian Boyd

Arrangements were handled by Preferred Cremation & Burial at Preferred Cremation & Burial Chapel on December 22, 2022.

Our Queen, Vivian Yolanda Boyd, (born Vivian Yolanda Jarrett), was born on June 9, 1952, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Walter Lee Jarrett and Eris Dean Harper. Vivian and her family moved to San Diego, California when she was a child. She attended and graduated from Lincoln High School, and then went to college and obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice. Her professional pursuits gave her an opportunity to work as a Probation Officer for The County of San Diego, an Intake Deputy for The City of Lemon Grove, and as a counselor for pregnant teens and homeless families.

Vivian always worked in careers where she could be of service to others. She loved the Lord and her family dearly. She would always have a prayer or bible verse to share with you. She was very active in church over the years prior to becoming ill. The church always gave her joy and she volunteered her time with many of them. Vivian was a church usher, pastor’s assistant, and worked with different church auxiliaries. We know that in heaven, she will share the love we experienced from her here on earth.

Vivian leaves behind to cherish so many memories her daughters; Tracie D. Moreland of San Diego, CA, Andrea D. “Neecy” Boyd (Samantha Salazar) of San Diego, CA; her son Donald O. Bradley, Jr. of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Richard D. Clark, Jr., Tyrone M. Moreland, Donale, LaDasia, D’Niyah, Donald III, Demi, Deonni, Destiny Bradley; great-grandchildren: Richard D. Clark, III, and Isabella S. Moreland; brothers: Walter G. Jarrett, of San Diego, CA, and Patrick D. Jarrett (Jan) of Bakersfield, CA; nieces and nephews: Matthew, Danae, Patrick Jr., John, Kylah, Christiana Jarrett; along with a host of cousins, other family members, and friends. We will miss you dearly Mom.