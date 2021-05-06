Walks-Up, No-Appointments at County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Vaccines will be available while daily supplies last at each site

San Diegans can now show up at a County-hosted clinic and get vaccinated without an appointment and at no cost if they are aged 16 and up (people under 18 need parental consent or must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). Residents can also check for vaccine availability at local pharmacies, including supermarkets, Walmart and Costco. Appointments at retail pharmacies may require an appointment, and San Diegans need to carefully confirm that such sites are county-approved.

At press time, nearly 2.58 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in San Diego County, and close to 1.4 million County residents had received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. The County’s goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older or 2,017,011 people. To date, 69.2% of San Diegans have received at least one vaccine and 47.1% are fully vaccinated. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received approval for emergency use by the FDA April 23, 2021 following a brief pause, is again being administered in the County.

The number of daily shots available for people without appointments at County-hosted sites is limited per site. Appointments will still be honored. Visit www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

COUNTY VACCINATION SITES

Copley-Price YMCA

East Public Health Center

Lemon Grove Senior Center as of 5/2)

Linda Rhoades Recreation Center

Linda Vista Vaccine Site at University of San Diego (USD)

Mar Vista High School

Martin Luther King Community Center

Mexican Consulate

North Inland – First United Methodist Church

Oceanside – North Coastal Live Well Health Center

San Ysidro – Southwestern College

South Region Live Well Center

Tubman-Chavez Community Center (moving to Jacobs Center TBD)

College Area – San Diego State University (SDSU) Viejas Arena Lot 13

Border View YMCA

Mountain View – Educational Cultural Complex (ECC)

Mobile Sites/Mobile Walk-thru – Note Specific Dates

Mira Mesa Senior Center – Friday 5/14

Mission San Luis Rey – Thursday 4/29

Northgate Market: City Heights – Thursday 5/13

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church – Saturday 5/8

Sherman Heights Community Center – Tuesday 4/27

Southwestern College Otay Lakes – Friday 4/30

Evening Locations

The following locations are now open 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM, no appointment needed:

Chula Vista, South Region Live Well Center

690 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Open Sunday – Thursday

El Cajon, East Public Health Center

367 N. Magnolia Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020

Open Tuesday – Saturday

Oceanside, North Coastal Live Well Health Center

1701 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058

Open Sunday – Thursday