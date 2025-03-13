Service was held February 18, 2025, at Word of Life Worship Center. Arrangements entrusted to Preferred Cremation and Burial.

Walter Boyd Watson, known affectionately as Johnny to his friends and family, passed away on January 28, 2025, at the age of 86 in San Diego, California. He was born on November 27, 1938, in Tampa, Florida. He lived a life marked by dedication, service, and a vibrant community presence.

A proud veteran, Johnny retired as a U.S. Navy Chief, a testament to his unwavering commitment to his country. After his military career, he channeled his leadership skills into entrepreneurship, becoming the respected owner of “Johnny’s Auto Body& Restoration Services”, a business that thrived under his guidance and served the community for many years.

Johnny’s passion for life was evident through his numerous involvements and achievements. As the founder of the San Diego Chapter of Brothers of the Sun and The Highway Kings motorcycle clubs, he brought together fellow enthusiasts to enjoy the freedom of the open road and the bonds of friendship.

His dedication to fraternity and service shone brightly in his participation in Fidelity Lodge No. 10, where he was initiated into Freemasonry in 1967. Johnny’s journey within the Masonic brotherhood was distinguished and full of leadership roles, including serving as Worshipful Master, District Deputy Grand Master, and Worthy Patron for Order of Eastern Stars Ruth Chapter No. 11. His peers recognized his commitment and honored him with the elevation to the 33rd degree, the highest honorary degree within the Scottish Rite. His leadership continued as he served as Commander in Chief for the San Diego No.91 Consistory and Potentate for Azeem Temple 102, and as Commander in Chief for Server Commanders Of the Rite.

Johnny’s life was not only marked by his service to organizations but also by the love and devotion he had for his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife Gwendolyn Watson, children; Ronald, Sharon, Walter 3rd, Michael, Sherrie, Joey, and Camara, siblings; Lewis, David, Johnny, Mae Alice, and Helen, along with a host of friends and family. We will fondly remember his kind nature, intelligence, and generosity.

Walter Boyd Watson’s memory will be cherished, and his life celebrated as a beacon of service and community. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to guide us, just as the stars he once navigated by on his beloved motorcycle rides.