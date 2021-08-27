Funeral Services were held on August 13, 2021, at O.T.S. Church. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Walter Seabrooks, Jr., from Panama City/San Diego, CA, transitioned to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 31, 2021 in San Diego, California.

Walter Seabrooks is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Ellen Marie Seabrooks, one precious daughter, Samantha Sade Seabrooks. He is also survived by loving siblings; Linda Fay Clark (Michael), Sonia Broxton (Wayne), Nathan Smith (Brigett) Elizabeth Smith, Prince Seabrooks, and Leon Seabrooks (Edith). He also leaves cherished in-laws; Ivey Henderson (Vivian), Drucilla James, Leroy Henderson, Arleatha Henderson. He also leaves a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

Arrangements in San Diego were with Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Services in Panama City, Fl were with Pasco-Gainer Funeral Home.