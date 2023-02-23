Washington “Remawn” Waddell

Washington Waddell, better known as “Remawn,” was born on February 3, 1972, in San Diego, California to Washington Waddell and Diane Waddell. He was the oldest of two children. Remawn was raised in San Diego and he attended Holmes Elementary, Albert Einstein Middle, and Madison High School. In 1995, he graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration.

Remawn accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He was baptized at Mount Sinai Baptist Church. In his young years, Remawn would attend church and sit on his grandmother’s lap and enjoy the services. He was a God-fearing man. His legacy includes his motto “Choose to be Blessed.”

Remawn held many honors and awards. As a teacher’s assistant for San Diego Unified School District, he tutored students who were at risk academically. He was also a math tutor for students attending SDSU. He received the honor of being a San Diego Chapter LINKS Achiever. He volunteered on many community service projects.

After graduating from SDSU, he began his career at COX Communications. He worked his way up to Lead and later Team Manager. He enjoyed being a Digital Telephone Manager at the Customer Care Center.

In 1997, Remawn was blessed with a baby girl, Jaslyn Waddell. He devoted his life to his daughter Jaslyn. Remawn loved and cherished his daughter and family. Remawn was also a die-hard Chargers fan.

Remawn was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, January 27, 2023. To celebrate and honor the life he lived, Remawn leaves one daughter, Jaslyn Waddell; his mother Diane Waddell; sister Diane (Dee Dee) Waddell; and two nephews Noah and Jaceyon. He also leaves a host of other relatives and many, many treasured friends.