We Aren’t Worrying Enough About Declining Student Literacy

Following the pandemic, reading proficiency declined to levels not seen since 2005. But, depending on which students you looked at, this problem has existed for a while.

By Maya Pottiger, Word in Black

Doomscrolling through bad news has become something of a national pastime — and it’s easy to tune it all out or wonder if things really are as bad as they seem.

But when it comes to student literacy, especially in the wake of last year’s dramatic National Assessment of Educational Progress results, it really is that bad.

“When wholesale numbers of young people are not proficient with reading, it’s always cause for alarm. It is never overstated,” says Dr. Tanji Reed Marshall, the director of P-12 practice at the Education Trust.

In fact, she says, we should be more concerned.

“If you’re not literate, then you are always at the mercy of those who are literate,” Marshall says.

One of the issues is that we are focusing on instructional curricular levels, instead of systemic issues and systemic areas of focus. Educators and decision-makers need to ask critical questions in order to improve: What are we aiming for when we say ‘literacy’? Who is it that we are concerned about?

“Black and Brown children have always been at the mercy of deficit thinking, which has been impacting the quality of materials they get, the quality of access they get, and the instruction they get,” Marshall says.

So when the NAEP results came out, and it revealed more than just “the people we expect” to not meet proficiency levels — like white students — then it became a national concern.