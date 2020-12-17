Webster Joseph Peeples was born on September 9, 1935 in Borgen, Virginia. Joseph grew up in a small community in Virginia. He was raised on the family farm by his mother Valenia with the assistance and guidance of his grandparents Eddie and Glennie Peeples.

Once Joe completed school, he embarked on life beyond the farm and migrated to Philadelphia. Although he made a successful life for himself in Philadelphia, he relocated to San Diego, California and he now had siblings to get to know. Joe said his goodbyes to Philadelphia and once again headed out.

Joe arrived in San Diego in 1969 and quickly established himself once again. He began working for the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) where he would work for thirty years. After leaving there he continued serving as a guard for another twenty years.

Joe had a smile and a laugh that was warm and contagious. He was known for his impeccable style. Dressed in a suit, hat, dress shoes and smelling good, he was always sharp when he stepped out. He was also well known for his signature pronunciation of words and his many witty responses, such as “You got dat right!” and “most definitely!”

Joe had a kind heart, and was always happy to contribute to different organizations, events, and programs in support of a loved one. If you called, he came. He enjoyed accompanying the youngsters to their sporting events, pulling up at the family functions in his Cadillac, or just spending time hanging out with his extended family. As long as he had his water bottle and his Hennessy, he was ready to roll.

Joe has always been there for friends and family through their ups and downs. He has taught us to enjoy life and everything it has to offer. He was a giving man full of kindness, strength, and confidence.

Joe departed this life on November 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by mother Valenia Chambers (Peeples); and nephews James Russell and Theodore Baker. Left to cherish Joe’s memory are siblings Landie P. Jackson, Margo Chambers, Rennie Ann Price (Chambers); nieces Nicole M. Gillard (Cunningham), Valenia L. Jones (Watkins); nephews William Baker, Curtis Baker, Lamont Gillard; and a host of cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, friends, and acquaintances. He will be sorely missed.