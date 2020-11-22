What’s at Stake for California if Obamacare is Overturned, Explained

By Ana B. Ibarra

California has wholeheartedly embraced the Affordable Care Act — it advertises it, it invests in it, it protects it.

It even goes to court for it.

That’s because the Golden State has a lot to lose if the the act, also known as Obamacare, is overturned.

Today, the high court will hear oral arguments in California v. Texas, a lawsuit that is challenging the health law’s constitutionality. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is leading the defense of the act, with a decision expected next spring.

“The ACA has withstood numerous legal and political challenges,” Becerra said on Monday. “It’s been upheld by the Supreme Court as constitutional twice before. And we are optimistic that it will withstand this challenge as well.”

While not all states embraced the law, California implemented it fully— and built on it.

So how much exactly does the state stand to lose? And what is California's plan if the law is terminated with no replacement? Here's what you need to know.




















