Why Black America Could Care Less About Emanuel Jackson’s Fate

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Emanuel Jackson is realizing – perhaps a bit too late – that the grass is never greener on the other side.

In other words, according to dozens of African American social media users, Jackson is getting a lesson on how different American Justice is for Black people – even if you are a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Jackson turned himself into the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, admitting his role in the Jan. 6 Trump-inspired insurrection that resulted in the death of a Capitol Police officer, disrupted an act of Congress, and much destruction.

Unlike the more than 100 people arrested, Jackson is one of the few held without bail. A trial may not come for at least another year.

“It’s his fault,” Twitter user Lola (@Defenses009) wrote. “This was white people’s business, and he decided to attend knowing the dangers it poses to black folk.”

Offered Tia H (@tiaa345): “He was here for the racist version of America. Well, I hope they show him what the justice system is like for folks like him on that side.”

Many others tweeted similar sentiments, while Instagram was flooded with comments expressing why Black America could care less about Jackson’s jailing, and his fate.

Authorities claim that Jackson was one of the first to enter the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

At one point, video taken during the insurrection shows him repeatedly hitting a police officer as law enforcement tried to prevent the mob from breaking into the building.

Jackson allegedly admitted to being the individual captured on video carrying a military-style backpack while wearing a black sweatshirt and blue mask.

The footage purportedly shows Jackson striking out at police with a metal baseball bat.

Authorities have arrested and charged at least 134 people involved in the insurrection that immediately followed a Trump rally near the U.S. Capitol.

More than 200 case files have been opened in connection with the Capitol siege.

During the rally, Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani encouraged thousands of supporters to “stop the steal” about Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The former president and many close to him at the rally suggested violence.

The Black Press learned from Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett (D-U.S. Virgin Islands) Trump telephoned Senate members while the violent attack was occurring.

She said the former president urged them to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.

“The senators themselves were victims,” Congresswoman Plaskett remarked.

“They received phone calls from Donald Trump in the middle of the riot, not asking about their well-being, but if they would continue to obstruct the election.”

Michael Sherwin, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said officials are looking at “significant felony cases” that include sedition and conspiracy.

While Jackson apparently will linger in jail until trial, bail was granted to most insurrection suspects. Several were released without having to post bail.

Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying zip-ties into the Senate Chambers, was released to home confinement despite federal agents finding a cache of high-powered weapons, tactical vests, and more plastic restraints at his Nashville, Tenn., house.

“I found that those actions are dangerous to our system of government and our democracy and our Constitution,” Magistrate Chip Frensley stated during Munchel’s court appearance. “But the consequences of those actions is for another day.”

Jacob Chansley, charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct, refused to eat food provided by the jail and demanded a strictly organic diet.

A judge granted his request.

“That Emanuel Jackson didn’t understand he’d be immediately reprimanded and not coddled like his white counterparts long before he decided to become an insurrectionist is to his embarrassment,” Tweeted JoNell Kennedy (@NoAverageJoJo).

“How did he not know this? All I can give him is the shoulder shrug – he was warned.”