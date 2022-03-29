Will Smith Issues Public Apology for Oscar Smackdown

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote on his official Instagram page.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

With news that the Academy officially launched a formal review of Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony, the Best Actor Oscar winner issued an apology to the comedian.

As those in charge of the awards show asserted they would “explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law,” Smith issued a repentant tone for his role.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote on his official Instagram page.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He continued:

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

“I am a work in progress.”

