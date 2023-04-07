Will Your Child be Killed at School Today?

By Dr. J. Ester Davis, Dallas Weekly, Word in Black
Or how long will it be before the number in gun violence deaths include your child? Will your beautifulgrandchild, who brighten your day, not make it home today from daycare? How long will you carry the car seat in the back seat after your child is buried? Why is an AR15 for sale to an 18 year old online who just happens to have a credit card with an ample limit? What type of person carries an AR15 in the city limits of America? Why do you need an AR15 buying ice cream at Baskins and Robbins? More importantly, why would a governor of any state want a ‘permit less” law on assault rifles with three(3) small children at home?
So unfortunate, we have all the statistics. The saga is the same. The playbook has no changes. And its old – like a Gunsmoke rerun. We cry and watch parents cry about the loss of their precious child. The “media has a circus” called coverage every time there is a mass killing. The clinicians, psychochemists, psychiatrist, psychics, psychoanalyst and the rest of the “psy” family members line up to take a bow. So many questions and no real answers except it seems as though we are “racing-to-the-bottom” of hell in gun violence games. And sadly, we have become non-chalant, non-caring about the tone and tenor of mass school shootings….because it is somewhere else, at another Christian School, another 2nd grader, on another campus, et cetera.
