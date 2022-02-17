William R. Miles, Sr. was born on September 25, 1938, in Coalwood, West Virginia, to Gus and Samantha Miles. William accepted the Lord at an early age. After graduating from Jacksonian High School in 1957, he enlisted in the US Navy and served for eight years before receiving an honorable discharge.

William met the love of his life, Barbara L. Miles, and to this union one son was born.

In 1972, William joined the San Diego Police Department, where he worked tirelessly for twenty-two years before retiring in 1994. During his time of employment with the police department, he served with the DARE Unit for fourteen years. After retiring from the San Diego Police Department, he joined the U.S. Marshall Department in 1995 as a Court Security Officer until December 2012.

William enjoyed watching sports. He was a fan of baseball, basketball, football, and his beloved Chargers (until they moved). He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandsons.

On January 22, 2022, William R. Miles, Sr. departed this life and went to live eternally with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents: Gus and Samantha Miles, as well as his wife, Barbara L. Miles.

Left to cherish his memories are: sister, Renner Rollins (Gerald); his only son, William R. Miles, Jr.; and grandchildren: William R. Miles, III, Jayden C. Miles, and Mike Snow; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

William will be deeply missed by his family, neighbors, and many friends who knew and loved him.