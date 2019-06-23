Women, Inc. Holds 54th Annual Civic Luncheon

PHOTO GALLERY



By Staff Writer – Photos by San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

They came out in their beautiful hats that put to shame the hat parade at the opening day of Del Mar Races and the hats presented at the wedding of the Duchesses of Windsor (Meagan Markel). This was the 54thyear of this event which has become synonymous with spring and the approach of Mother’s Day.

This year’s theme was, “We Salute Excellence.” A total of thirteen awards were presented in the following categories: Students of Achievement. Awards went to Talejah Denise Baxter of Mater Dei Catholic High School; Kristen Irene Jenkins, Serra High School; Shiloh Dalvon Logan, San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts; Jamahd Armon Monroe, Lincoln High School; and Jocelyn C. Wilmore, Helix Charter High School.

The Distinguished Service Award went to Brian “Barry” Pollard of the Urban Collaborative Project.

The Women of Distinction Awards went to seven women selected for their outstanding efforts in their areas of service to the community. They were: Iris Anderson, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. San Diego Alumnae Chapter; Dr. Francis Ayalasomayajula, The Links, Incorporated, San Diego Chapter; Jahari Weir Harrison Jack & Jill of America, Incorporated, San Diego Chapter; Jenifer Henry, Christ United Presbyterian Church; Nicole L. Jones, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Xi Omega Chapter San Diego; Evelyn R. Lane, National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Delta Upsilon Chapter, LaShawn C. Williams, Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary Southeast Cluster Unit.

At the beginning of this event, Mrs. Vellet Wyatt Finley gave a glowing welcome and reminded those present of the proud history of the organization. This well attended event lived up to its name and record of service.