You, Our Newspaper and the Virus

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint newspaper, as you might know by now, has gone online with a free digital edition each week. The online version is available as of each Thursday just as the print edition, which we continue to publish. We urge you to check this website (www.sdvoice.info) for updates between weekly publication dates. We have non walk-in office hours from 9am till 3pm, Monday through Thursday. If we miss your call, we will call you back as soon as possible. We are still able to take legal notices as walkups to the office (but no walk-ins), where necessary.

We have redirected most of our church distribution to those that are involved in food drive-up distribution programs. If you are a church that has some outreach such as deliveries to homebound individuals, and you were receiving papers, we will continue that distribution. This means that those churches now having online services, can have their members get the newspaper online at no cost.

The print issue of the newspaper is going to food distribution locations, regardless of whether the program is being operated by a church or other organizations such as Paving Great Futures, My Brothers Keeper, The People’s Alliance and Hip Hop Wellness. We are providing print copy information on such things as laptop distributions to students, school feeding programs and distribution of masks and other personal protective equipment.

If you know of an event or activity that we can help share with the community, please text, call or email to us so that we might help.

We still have ongoing costs in making the newspaper and its information available, but we know these are difficult times for everyone. If you wish to make a donation to the newspaper to help with cost of coverage and distribution, please go to our website and use the “Donate” button.

We also encourage you to tune in on Wednesday evenings at 7:00pm to “From the Desk of the Editor” with Dr. John E. Warren, our Publisher, for an interactive broadcast on GODRadio1.com You may call in, as seen on the front cover of the newspaper each week, and follow us on Facebook and YouTube, with your comments or questions.

Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed.

