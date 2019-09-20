Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Celebrates 100 Years, to Award $100K Scholarship

From 2020 to 2025, the prestigious award will be presented to a young woman graduating from high school and enrolled in a four-year college

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, an international women’s service organization with a focus on education, will celebrate its centennial year in January 2020 by awarding a historical $100,000 scholarship to a deserving young woman. Eligible students are encouraged to apply by January 16, 2020; a link to the application and detailed instructions can be found here: https://zphib1920.org/eblast/2019/april/Founders-Centennial-Scholarship-packet.pdf.

Zeta’s International Centennial President, Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, the inspiration behind The Founders’ Centennial Scholarship, and an exceptional student who earned several academic scholarships when she entered college at the age of 14, remarked, “We were founded on the principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood with an emphasis on education. I wanted to do something to honor our founders because without them we would not be here ninety-nine and a half years later.”

Through scholarships funded by its chapters, Zeta has given over $3.5 million in the past five years to help students achieve their college dreams. Hollingsworth Baker added, “As an international service organization, we have made it our mission to make earning a college education easier for deserving students across the globe who may not have the funds to reach these important goals. We hope that giving substantial scholarships catches on among other National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations. This is what we were all founded to do.”

The award is named after Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Zeta’s first president and one of its five founders. The founders, all educators, dedicated their lives to serving others. Beginning in March 2020, The Founders’ Centennial Scholarship will be awarded annually for five consecutive years in honor of the sorority’s five founding members. In addition to the many prizes and gifts to be won during the Centennial Celebration, 10,000 book bags will be distributed.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, which was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 120,000 college-educated women with over 855 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and registration details, visit www.zphib1920.org.