The much-anticipated film Black Panther had its global premiere in Los Angeles last week. The red carpet (which in this case was purple – the colour of royalty) resembled decadent melanin steeped in cocoa butter and the realised dreams of black and brown boys and girls all over the world.

If you have not yet picked out the outfit that you will wear to the Black Panther movie, you need to get to it fast. After all, this is the first superhero movie with a black lead, the soundtrack features the musical genius of Kendrick Lamar and the creativity of SZA, and Ryan Coogler is the first ever black director of a Marvel movie. Which is why every melanated person has been waiting for its release. Social media has even made a set of rules for viewing the film.

If this is news to you, here are the rules:

1. Buy your own ticket – better yet, make it two. This movie should not fall in your “I’ll pirate it when a clear copy comes out” pile.

2. Dress the part! We are talking full-on African regalia, because royalty is upon us. Wakanda is here!

3. If you are the type of person who sneaks in snacks, then keep it local. Bring as much pap, egusi and saffron rice as you like. If you’re not, we know the concession stands will not have what you need, so play it safe and carry your own – just this once.

4. If, for whatever reason, you dislike the movie, keep it to yourself. Bashing of this film will get your black card revoked. We are not saying you should act like you liked it; we are saying if you have nothing nice to say, then don’t say anything at all.

5. Sit back and enjoy positive representation in what is arguably Hollywood’s blackest movie of all time.