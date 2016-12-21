April 8, 1997 – December 9, 2016

Anthony Jerome Rivers II, affectionately known as “Boogaloo”, was born on April 8, 1997 in San Diego, California to Tracie Jones and Anthony Rivers.

He accepted Christ at the age of 7 years old, under the leadership of former Pastor Anthony C. Frazier at New Paradise Baptist Church. Anthony worked and served in various ministries in the church: Vacation Bible School, President of Youth and Children’s Department, Praise Dance, American Sign Language (ASL), Men’s Choir, Angel Tree and the Homeless Ministry.

He attended Webster Elementary School in San Diego, California and transferred to Brentwood Elementary School when he relocated to Victorville, California. Upon his return to San Diego, he attended Encanto Elementary School and graduated 5th grade. He was the 5th grade Class President and the lead reporter for the school news broadcast team. He graduated 6th grade from Webster Elementary. He then attended Horace Mann Middle School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 2015.

Anthony’s performing arts career began at Horace Mann Middle School. He had a passion for dance, theater, music and choreography. He was always eager to learn more about the industry and loved to teach others. He was involved in many school, church and community clubs such as Aaron Price, Young Life, The Bible Club, Drill Team, the ASB, the Lincoln High School Mascot, Yearbook Club and YAYC. He put in numerous community service hours throughout San Diego County. He was always willing to help out and he had a vision to make the world a better place.

He was employed by the San Diego Unified School District as the Drill Team Instructor at Lincoln High School and was currently employed as the dance instructor at the Encanto Boys and Girls Club. He also spent his free time teaching dance and attending his friends and other student’s dance performances.

Anthony was full of love, life and happiness. He loved fashion and anything that involved him being the center of attention. He was also very adventurous, outgoing and never afraid to try anything new. In his various adventures, he visited historical landmarks all over and he traveled many places, such as Washington DC, New York NY, Miami FL, New Orleans LA, Dallas TX, Arizona, Sacramento CA and Las Vegas NV.

Anthony is survived by his mother, Tracie Jones; his dad, Robert Brown Jr; his Nana, Toni Shoffner; his Papa, Michael Jones; his Nana, Pat Jones; brother, Ah’Niyaz Jones-Pierson; sisters, Riley F. Brown, Raelynn R. Brown and Rhyan J. Brown and uncle, Michael Jones II. He is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Clarence and Ann Shoffner and his paternal great-grandmother, Ruby J. Johnson. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.

We will always remember his infectious smile and his loving and caring personality. He lived a full life within his short 19 ¾ years here on earth and he will be sorely missed and never forgotten.

Services were held Monday, December 19, 2016; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.​