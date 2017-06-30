Just over eight years after his father, Dr. Frederick K.C. Price, handed over the reins of the 28,000-member Crenshaw Christian Center to him in 2009, an emotional Fred K. Price Jr. left his congregation in shock on Sunday when he announced that he was stepping down from the pulpit due to “personal misjudgments.”

In a recording of the announcement, which comes approximately a month after Price took a sabbatical from ministry, he didn’t specify his “misjudgments” but noted they were “serious” and he is working to correct them with the help of his church’s leadership team.

“Approximately a month ago I came before you to announce that I would be taking a three-week sabbatical. Well I’m here today to give you an update. I have struggled with,” Price said trailing off into several seconds of emotional posturing as his wife Angel stood in quiet support by his side.

