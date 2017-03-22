Carolyn Zimmerman

April 2, 1955 – February 14, 2017

Carolyn Deanna Collins (Zimmerman) was born April 2nd, 1955 in Charleston, South Carolina to the parents of Helen Bishop Collins and Arthur Leroy Collins. Carolyn spent her early childhood years in Charleston, before being sent to the Bronx at the age of 6. While in New York City, Carolyn was raised by her paternal grandmother, Maime Smalls; she attended local New York City schools. In 1967, Carolyn found her lifelong partner, Adam J. Zimmerman. Four years later, the two welcomed their first child, Lakucha, into the world. At the tender age of 16, Carolyn finished her high school education while embracing motherhood. Later, sons Kusa and Aleaf, were born into this union. In 1978, Carolyn and Adam relocated their family to San Fernando Valley, California. Two years later, the pair settled in San Diego, California, which became home to Carolyn for the next 40 years. Shortly after arriving in San Diego, Carolyn attended Abraham Lincoln High School, where she enrolled into the nursing program and received her vocational LVN license. She went on to work in the Burn Unit at UCSD Hospital. An entrepreneur at heart, Carolyn decided to open her own business, the Zimmerman Family Home Daycare, in 1984. She alternated between two jobs, running the family business during the day, and working night shift as a Nurse. For over 25 years, Carolyn was a dedicated provider and took care of many children. As a heavy community activist, Carolyn partook in the Eastern stars (Celestine by the Sea Chapter 19) and eagerly dedicated over 30 years of her life to the organization. It was Carolyn’s grandmother who introduced her to the light of the Eastern Star. The early exposure gave her hands on experience on what it was like to be a mother and the passion to join at a very young age. Carolyn has made a tremendous mark not only on all of our hearts, but on the world as well. She truly had a caring soul and a spirit that added a positive spark to any room. Carolyn will leave behind a legacy of love and greatness. As children of the Lord we will ensure the morals she carried herself by will be continued on this earth. Carolyn leaves behind her devoted Husband Adam Zimmerman; three children, LaKucha Zimmerman, Kusa Zimmerman and Aleaf Zimmerman; six grand kids Chatia Johnson, Mauresha Ford, Danny Ford, Chase Bell, Javon Bea-Zimmerman, and Philosophy Heard-Zimmerman all of San Diego, California. She is also survived by two sisters Annette Williams & Cathy Collins; four brothers Rufus Collins, Anthony Collins, Marvin Collins & Lewis Armstrong; and a host of other extended family members.