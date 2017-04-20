SAN DIEGO – If you have done business with the City of San Diego in the last three years, including paying business taxes, you could be owed money. Check the unclaimed monies list to see if you are due a refund.

The City regularly receives returned checks that were undeliverable based on the address information on file. Check amounts per payee have ranged from $1 to $34,000. A simple internet search is all it takes to verify if you have been issued a refund check that has gone unclaimed. Lists of those who are owed money are available on the City’s web site. There is no charge to search the data or to file a claim.

“We want to refund every single dollar of unclaimed money,” said Cecilia San Pedro, Disbursements Manager with the Office of the City Comptroller. “Checking to see if you are owed money is something everyone should do periodically, and it only takes a few minutes to look up your name or the name of your business.”

Currently, approximately $764,000 in unclaimed funds are held by the City in 1,945 accounts. The unclaimed funds belong to people and/or businesses that have not received money owed to them as a result of refunds or vendor payments.

To submit a claim, print and complete the Request for Unclaimed Monies form. Send completed affirmation to:

City of San Diego, Office of the City Comptroller

Unclaimed Monies Claim Processing

202 C Street – Mail Station 7A, San Diego, CA 9210