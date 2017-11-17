Corwin Harris Celebrates 50th Birthday

By Darrel Wheeler

Mr. Corwin Lydell Harris embraced turning 50 years old in style with a very special Birthday Bash.

He spent his milestone the way he wanted to with his wifey, Michelle Harris, and his family and close friends.

Big ‘C’ and his invitation only guests were wined and dined at the Double Tree Hotel in Mission Valley.

The party people danced the night away to a variety of music, thanks to the DJ in the corner Gary Hubert.

He mixed classic Rap, and R&B, and what would a Corwin Harris party be like without some positive Reggae-Rasta Jams?

“I like a variety of music, but some stuff I’m just not into. My DJ did an excellent job. He knows what’s up,” Corwin shared.

The Harris‘ made sure there was plenty of food for the hungry and drinks for the thirsty.

There was no shortage of love, support, “happy birthday” wishes, hugs, kisses and a very meaningful toast for the birthday man.

“I really appreciate everybody for showing up tonight to help me do this 50th right. I had an awesome time and I hope everybody else did to,” Corwin (the undertaker) aka Black Power shared.

“And I definitely have to thank my wife for all her hard work putting this together. She did a great job.”

Corwin has 50 more to go to hit the magical number of 100. Keep on keeping on Brother.