DA’BORAH HINES

DA’BORAH THOMAS-HINES December 4, 1951-May 20, 2017

Along with her twin brother Allen, was born on December 4, 1951 in San Diego, CA to James and Elouise Thomas. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at New Hope Friendship Baptist Church by her grandfather, the late Rev. Otis Thomas. She later moved her membership to Ark Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Dr. Hollis L. Pleasant. During the mid-1970s, she joined Mt. Erie Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor, Rev. Walter G. Wells. All of her life, she was active in Church as well as Sunday School. Da’Borah received her education through the San Diego Unified School District, graduating from San Diego High. Afterwards, she continued her education at San Diego Community College.

Da’Borah was employed with San Diego Trust and Savings Bank. She retired after twenty years with service of excellence. Afterwards, she began working at Cypress View Mausoleum as a receptionist. After leaving Cypress View, She started her own business, “Flowers by Leonia”, named in memory of her late grandmother, Leonia Thomas.

Deborah was blessed with a beautiful daughter, whom she named Alexis. She later added to her family, a baby cousin, Twyla whom she raised and loved as her very own. On December 8, 2007, Da’Borah united in marriage with Mr. Kent Hines. They had a beautiful Church wedding, with horse and carriage to the reception.

Da’Borah was a strong black woman, outgoing and outspoken. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was also a very caring daughter; along with her husband, Da’Borah helped with the care of her ailing parents. Da’Borah was a very elegant, stylish and fashionable dresser, and wore the most beautiful hats to church.

Da’Borah was a faithful and devoted member of Mt. Erie Baptist Church for some forty plus years. She was a member of the choir, and was a pianist for the church until her health began to fail. She was a diabetic nearly all of her life. She spent the last ten years going to dialysis three times a week; yet her faith never wavered. She fought a tremendous battle, remained on course and kept the faith.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elouise Thomas, on April 19, 2017 and her twin brother, Allen Caesar Thomas.

On Saturday May 20, 2017, Da’Borah Thomas Hines was called from earthly labor to eternal rest. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of nine years, Kent Hines; daughter, Alexis A. Williams; father: James A. Thomas; two brothers, Tyrone O. Thomas (Camilla) and Richard A. Thomas (Cecelia); sister, Balinda L. Thomas; goddaughter, Twyla Green; mother-in-aw, Annie Thompson; one brother-in-law, Russell Hines; two sisters-in-law, Carrie Hines and Marianne Hines; she also leaves behind loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and her Mt. Erie Church Family.

Services were held Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Mt. Erie Baptist Church; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary