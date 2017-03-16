By Keith D. King

The accolades for Bishop’s High star Guard, Destiny Littleton are still rolling in. Littleton has been named the 2016-2017 California Gatorade Player of the Year. Littleton lead the state in scoring at 44.2 points per game, 11.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.6 steals per game.

“It’s something that I have dreamed about since I deemed this my love and passion,” said Littleton. “I woke up the email from Gatorade saying I won and I couldn’t believe it. I checked Twitter and it was all over and I knew it was true. I honestly am at a loss of words. My hard work has finally been paying off.”

This has been a record setting year for Littleton. She became the first woman to top 4,000 points in California History, became the all-time career scoring leader in California history, named a McDonald’s All American and signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Southern California Trojans next fall.