Destiny Littleton named California Gatorade Player of The Year Digital Editor Mar 16, 2017 Community By Keith D. King The accolades for Bishop's High star Guard, Destiny Littleton are still rolling in. Littleton has been named the 2016-2017 California Gatorade Player of the Year. Littleton lead the state in scoring at 44.2 points per game, 11.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.6 steals per game. "It's something that I have dreamed about since I deemed this my love and passion," said Littleton. "I woke up the email from Gatorade saying I won and I couldn't believe it. I checked Twitter and it was all over and I knew it was true. I honestly am at a loss of words. My hard work has finally been paying off." This has been a record setting year for Littleton. She became the first woman to top 4,000 points in California History, became the all-time career scoring leader in California history, named a McDonald's All American and signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Southern California Trojans next fall.