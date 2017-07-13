HomeObituariesCalifornia Cremation and Burial ChapelDIMPLE REE LAWRENCE ReAuna Johnson Jul 13, 2017 California Cremation and Burial Chapel Dimple Ree Lawrence January 27, 1928- June 29, 2017 Dimple Ree Lawrence was born on January 27, 1928 in Castle, Oklahoma. She was the 3rd child of the late Robert and Ola Johnson-Wilson. She later moved to Clarksville, TX to live with her Grandmother’s sister Sally. Dimple attended school in Clarksville Railriver County. At a early age she joined and baptized at Saint Matthis Baptist church. Dimple met and married the late Lewis Lawrence in 1950 in Kansas City, MS. To this union eight children were born. She moved to Los Angeles, CA in August of 1962 where she later met Ruben Higgs in 1963 and to this union two children were born. In 1974 she moved to San Diego, CA. She worked and retired from San Diego Naval Base in 1986. She joined Pilgrim Progressive Baptist Church, she was a faithful and active member of Motherhood and the Women Mission. Dimple was a single mother that raised six boys and 4 girls and many grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and watching her soap operas. She a was famous for her sugar cookies and caramel cakes. She was preceded in death by her sons Ernest Lawrence, Danny Higgs, son-in-law Charles Gibbons, sisters Doris Brown, Melba Johnson, Ola Mae Young, Lillian Lorrick, Johnnie Mae Lee and adopted daughter Doris Hollis. The lord called her home on June 29, 2017. Dimple leaves to cherish her loving memories, her loving children: Bruce(Lois) Johnson, Clarksville, TX. Loretta Lawrence and Barbara Gibbons, Los Angeles, CA. Jerri Lawrence, Utah, Lewis Lawrence N Richland, TX. Sheri Lawrence, Gray(Felicia) Lawrence, Janice Stewart San Diego, CA, Nathaniel(Eva)Higgs, Escondido, CA and adopted daughter Hazel Dawson, San Diego, CA. 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers and 10 sisters of Oklahoma City, OK and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will forever remain in our hearts. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website