ESSIE LEE SMITH

Essie Lee Smith March 16, 1927-June 16, 2017

Essie Lee Smith was born on March 16, 1927 in Lillie, Louisiana to Alston Williams Webster and Lula Evans; her mother died giving birth to her. She was raised by her step-mother, Sarah Bell Webster. She met and married the love of her life, D.C. Smith, on August 23, 1943 and the Smiths relocated to San Diego, CA. To this union they had five children, and a granddaughter that she raised from birth as her daughter. She joined Good Faith Baptist Church under the Pastorage of the late Rev. Riley. She became a lifetime member of Mt. Erie Baptist Church, and served faithfully in the Sanctuary Choir. She was a devoted member, until her health wouldn’t allow her to attend.

Essie worked and retired from White Sands of La Jolla, CA after 27 years. Essie’s favorite pass time was cooking, and she was good at it. If you were ever blessed with a chance to eat her cooking, you would know she was the best, her food would make you want to “eat your head off” as many would say. She took pleasure in everyone eating her food, and she always had a plate for anyone hungry. She was beautiful inside and out with a classy style; she also had a big heart and we will miss her tremendously.

Essie was called home on Friday, June 16, 2017, surrounded by her loved ones. Essie was preceded in death by her husband D.C. Smith, her son Arthur Lee Smith, her daughter Bessie Lee Bynes, her father Alston Webster, mothers Lula Evans and Sarah Webster, 15 brothers, 6 sisters, sister-in-law Irene Island, son-in-law Jack and grandson-in-law Kuippo Sr.

Left to cherish her memory is her son Herman Smith of San Diego, CA; three daughters Gloria Steptoe of Los Angeles, CA; Gwendolyn Simmons (John) and Karen Martin of San Diego, CA; three brothers Robert Earl, Caldwell and Wylie Webster of Louisiana, one sister Rosa Simms of Las Vegas, NV; two sisters-in-law Dorothy Smith of San Diego, CA and Ruby Grier of Louisiana; 14 grand children , Aaron, Derrick, LaShaun, Gail (Larry), Dayna, Artina (Michael), Charisse (Brian), Herman Jr. Keyona, Deandre, Shuanzay, Christopher (Deborah), Darryl (Ladonna), and Kevin, 40 great-grand children, 10 of which she helped raise, Jameelah, DeJakneeya, De’leonana, Demetruis, Del’metriana, Chanel, Camille, Rachel, Dre’shuan, and Darius; 8 great-great grand children 3 of which she helped raise Ashleigh, Kuippo Jr., Alexyss, plus three special sons Marcus Hill, Bruce Martin and Isaiah Redmon; special grandson Donald Mosley, two special friends Pearlene Johnson (Joe) and Osephine Washington, two spritual sons Rev. Frank Tolbert and Rev. Jarrod Scot and a host of great nieces, nephews and many other relatives and countless very special friends across the country.