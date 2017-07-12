FIRST ANNUAL JAMAR TAYLOR FREE SKILLS & DRILLS FOOTBALL CAMP

By Darrel Wheeler

Home town hero and current NFL player Jamar Taylor kept good on his promise to come back home and give back to his community. Last Saturday at Helix High School on, Jim Arniez field, campers from San Diego ages 8-18 were able to work on and improve their football skills from corner-back technician J. Taylor and his friends.

“We want to teach the kids as much as possible, but also I’m going to be real with them. I’m not going to sugar coat nothing,” Helix alumni Jamar Taylor shared. “A lot of people tell them what they want to hear. I’m not going to do that. That’s not what this camp is about but that doesn’t mean they can’t have some fun.”

Helix’s football turf got a good work out on Saturday and so did San Diego’s next generation of football stars. The enthusiastic campers were able to work on their agility, speed, throwing, catching and blocking techniques from some qualified NFL and collegiate players and instructors.

Chancellor James (49res), Tony Jefferson (Ravens) Keith Smith (Cowboys) Christian Kirksey (Browns) with others, were some of the NFL Players that helped with the skills and drills at camp JT. “This was the most fun I’ve ever had at a camp, I liked the competition. A lot of my friends were here. It was a lot of energy and a lot of one on one competition,” Patrick Henry’s Tyjhay Reid shared.

The busy campers were treated to free food, t-shirts and advice. Some campers were rewarded with backpacks and gift cards for their outstanding play at the inaugural Jamar Taylor Free Skills & Drills Football Camp. “I don’t do a lot of lecturing about ‘do the right thing’, they already get that a lot from people. My main three [points of advice] to them are stay in school, stay out of trouble and work hard.” Jamar shared. “I think it was a good camp. This was the first one I put together. I see some things I could improve on for next year, make it even better, and fun. I had a great time working with the kids and it seems like the kids had a great time with us.”