Gehrig Williams

August 26, 1952 – February 14, 2017

Gehrig Williams was born August 26th 1952 in Hartford, CT to the late Sebron Williams Sr. and Beverly Bailey. Gehrig was the oldest child of four children. He was a man of God and prayed each day. Gehrig was a father to five children, Gehrig Walton, Tylon Dawson, Odessa Williams, Katrice Williams and Keenan Williams. Making him a Grandfather of nineteen and a great grandfather to seven. He will be missed greatly by his two sisters Dorothea Guillory and Robin Williams, as he reunites with his late brother Sebron Williams Jr. He was a loving, funny, and caring individual who made a career as a caregiver. Gehrig loved horses, going to the beach and watching sports of all kind. Gehrig shared a lot of memories with loved one Missi Sanchez. Going out to restaurants, bowling and spending time at Land Park in Sacramento, CA. Gehrig also leaves to cherish his memory a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.