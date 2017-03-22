George Frederick Dukes

December 9th, 1936 – March 2nd, 2017

George Frederick Dukes was born December 9, 1926, in Jonesboro Arkansas. He was called home on March 2, 2017. He was the only child born from the union of Kathryn Johnson and Arthur Dukes. George was a rambunctious child and at the age of 9, became a caddy at the local golf course. This probably helped to keep him out of trouble. Since George had a lot of wanderlust, sitting in a classroom was not his idea of the best way to receive an education. As soon as he reached 18, he joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country and see the world. He trained at the Naval Training Center Point Loma in San Diego, CA. This allowed him to visit his aunt Clara in Los Angeles, CA on a regular basis. It was on one of his visits to Los Angeles that he met his wife, Betty Harris, who happened to be an acquaintance of George’s aunt. It would take several years before this chance meeting would turn into 55 years of marriage (July 1, 1961). In 1964, along with his wife Betty and five children (Terry, Claudia, Kevin, Lisa, and Shari), George was stationed in San Diego, He continued his naval career at Naval Station North Island, 32nd Street Naval Station and lastly, Naval Air Station Miramar (now a Marine Corp base). George did three tours of duty during the Vietnam War. He left the Navy with an honorable discharge. During the completion of his Naval Reserve obligation (retiring March 13, 1985), George worked at Campbell Shipyard and NASSCO Shipbuilding as a pipe-fitter journeyman. He also worked in the construction field for many years until he was injured due to a fall from a scaffolding. After lending his bass singing voice to the Linda Vista Second Baptist Church for many years, George and his family transferred membership to Mt. Erie Baptist Church where he attended until he became too ill. While attending Mt. Erie Baptist Church, he accepted a Maintenance position at Mt. Erie Christian Academy where he was loved by the children and staff alike. If you ever had the pleasure of walking with him on campus, you would constantly hear an excited student yell “Hi Brother Dukes!” He knew them all by name. George worked at the Academy until he retired. George loved to cook. He was famous for his rolls, bread baking, “Wedding Chicken”, and perfect pie crust. He also loved jazz, boxing, football and was a great Los Angeles Lakers fan. If you couldn’t find him, he was probably somewhere walking for miles just to get some air. If you ever asked him how he was doing, he would quickly and without hesitation tell you “I’m fine”. Three if his grand kids stated that one of their fondest memories was the tractor rides Papa provided when he and Betty returned to San Diego from their retirement in Illinois. There is so much more to George’s life story. One could write about how he taught two of his grandsons how to throw a curve ball or how he NEVER missed one of their basketball or baseball games. One could add how Papa would never ask for help but if you stayed around showing interest long enough, he would teach you everything he could. Papa would be the first to tell a joke sometimes he would be the only one laughing. But one of the finest remembrances of Papa is that until his last days, he would gaze into my mother’s eyes as if for the first time, and fell in love with her again and again. George was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Johnson, his father Arthur Dukes, Aunt Clara and Uncle Elzie. Left to miss his presence is his wife, Betty Frances Dukes (Babe), his five children listed above, eight grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren. The family would like to thank everyone for your kind thoughts, prayers and well wishes.