George James Dearborne

March 15, 1950 – February 8, 2017

é

George F. Dearborne, of San Diego, CA, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the age of 66. George was born to parents Robert and Dorothy Deaborne on March 15, 1950 in Riverside, CA. He grew up as the youngest of two children. George married Sheila Dearborne (ne West) in Los Angeles in 1982. The couple had 2 daughters. He was a nature enthusiast who enjoyed hiking, camping and the beach. George is survived by his 4 children Beau, Nina, Sophia, Simone and his five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby; his parents, Robert and Dorothy; and his stepfather, Jim.