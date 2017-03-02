Harold Warren Miller

Harold Warren Miller

June 29, 1951 – February 15, 2017

HAROLD WARREN MILLER, affectionately known as “Warren” by his family and friends, was born June 29, 1951 to loving and proud parents, Harold and Ruth Miller in San Diego, California. During his early youth, he attended Mt. Erie Baptist Church along with his family. He received his formal education through the San Diego Unified School District, graduating from Lincoln High School.

After graduating from high school, Warren worked various jobs until he was hired as a bank teller at Security Pacific Bank in Mission Valley, California. While at the bank, he received several promotions and eventually was promoted and relocated to Santa Ana, California. Warren made many long, lasting friendships throughout his tenure at Security Pacific. He remained a dedicated and valuable employee for twenty-five years up until his position was ultimately being phased out and he decided it was a perfect time to retire.

While at Security Pacific Bank, Warren took time out to fall in love and marry the love of his life, Stella Mejia on June 18, 1983. Their union was blessed with added joy of their daughter, Sondra.

While being happily married, Warren doing what he did best, decided to make a career change and enrolled in school to become an appraiser. It did not take long before he landed his first job with DiTech. He worked many years before retiring once again in 2007. Afterwards, Warren and Stella moved to Alabama to be close to their daughter, Sondra and grandchildren. They lived in Alabama for almost two years before moving back to San Diego, where they resided in Chula Vista.

Warren, who was a very soft spoken man and respectful to others, was also a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and the best friend one could ever have. He loved spending quality time with family and friends. He attended all of his grandson’s sporting events and was very instrumental to him during his college years. He loved to cook, especially barbecue, which was just one of his many specialties. He was always trying different cuisines. Warren enjoyed sports, particularly basketball. His and Stella’s favorite team was none other than the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, along with his warm and beautiful smile. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, Harold Warren Miller was called from earthly labor to eternal rest. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Block Miller. He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of thirty-four years, Stella Miller of San Diego, CA; his daughter, Sondra; his father, Harold Miller and stepmother, Delphine Miller; grandchildren, Devon, Cameron, Amari, Tasyra and Kellen of Tuscaloosa, AL; Brittyn and Brooklyn Adams of Orange County, CA; great-grandson, Malachi of Tuscaloosa, AL; brothers, Steven of San Diego, Ca, Donald (Clara) of Hanford, CA; sisters, Dellann, Donna, Diane, Roslyn, Cheryl, Ardiee and Andrea all of San Diego, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Service was held Monday, February 27, 2017 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary- Memory Chapel.