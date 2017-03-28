~The Grio

On Monday, James Jackson, the man who admitted to coming the New York City with the express intent of killing black men, was charged in the stabbing murder of Timothy Caughman.

Jackson was charged with murder as an act of terrorism in the first and second degrees, murder in the second degree as a hate crime, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, Jackson traveled by bus from Baltimore to New York City and stalked a black man for some time before he seemed to get spooked by a couple coming out of a nearby restaurant. Instead, he turned his sights to Timothy Caughman and stabbed Caughman with a sword.

On Sunday, Jackson said during an interview with the Daily News that he had hoped to kill someone younger and intended to commit the crime in order to discourage white women from dating black men. He said that he would rather have killed “a young thug” or “a successful older black man with blonds … people you see in Midtown. These younger guys that put white girls on the wrong path.”

Jackson added that he had intended for the stabbing to be “a practice run” ahead of other crimes like it.

If he is convicted, Jackson faces life in jail without parole. His arraignment is scheduled for April 13 in the Manhattan Supreme Court.