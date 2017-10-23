On Tuesday, Tidal hosted a benefit concert for those victims of the recent natural disasters, and on Monday, they announced that $3.7 million had been raised for their cause.

According to a press release, the money raised during the benefit concert will go toward such organizations and charities as The Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, Miami Community Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico.

–Beyoncé slays, Stars align at Tidal benefit concert in Brooklyn–

While the benefit concert, which was headlined by the likes of Tidal owner JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and others, is now over, fans can still donate to the causes and are in fact encouraged to do so.

The concert benefits those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria as well as by the earthquakes in Mexico.