Johnny Lee Otis May 25, 1948-June 19, 2017

Johnny Lee Otis was born on May 25, 1948 in New Haven, Mississippi to a loving family. He attended elementary school in Hazelhurst, Mississippi before moving to San Diego California and completing his high school education at San Diego High School. During High School he experienced success in basketball.

His pursuit of education at University of San Diego is where he received a Basketball Scholarship. He was a great student who believed in Education and was avid in encouraging younger children to study hard in school. Johnny was drafted by a professional basketball team, but sustained a life altering injury just before it was time to leave. Johnny loved to play basketball with his son, Jason, and he would often challenge him to a quick game of “Can you beat dad?”

Johnny did not let his career ending injury get him down, because he knew his family needed him. He decided that owning his own business was the way to go. He designed a new concept in water trucks and started Otis Water Trucks. Johnny kept his business until he moved to Oklahoma in 2003. Johnny decided that trucking was his calling and started to do over the road trucking with Landstar until he became ill in 2008.

Sports, RV activities and family cruises were paramount in Johnny ‘s life. During his days in San Diego, you would often find him getting the RV ready for a road trip with his wife and friends. Making early morning coffee and walking by each RV to check on neighbors was an expected routine for him. Dominos was a favorite event during these fishing, exploring and hanging out trips. If you lost a domino game to Johnny , you would hear about it the rest of the day!

Johnny accepted Christ in his life at an early age and would always invite friends to attend church with him when they were in town. After moving to Oklahoma City, Johnny united with People’s Church and attended as often as health would allow.