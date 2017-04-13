Johnny Lewis Davis

Johnny Lewis Davis of San Diego, CA who was 72 years old, passed on March 6, 2017.

Johnny Lewis was born in Helena, Arkansas on June 14, 1944. During Johnny’s youth he was an outstanding athlete excelling in football, basketball and track. He graduated from Artesia High School in Artesia, New Mexico and graduated with honors. After high school, he went into the United States Army where he served for 4 years most of which was served in the Vietnam War. He left the United States Army with honors along with many friends and memories. After his service in the United States Army he attended college in San Jose, CA to pursue his dreams of fashion design. He later worked for IBM. He moved to San Diego, CA to be close to his mother and sisters, and to pursue his fashion dreams. He made people feel special with his designs, most notably a hat that the Nation of Islam embraced.

He was preceeded in death by parents Lewis Davis and Missionary Linnie Mae White, as well as his sister Irene Denson. He was survived by his sisters, Erme Jean Sanders, Celestine Khan, Lennie St.Julien, Cynthia Betts, and Cynthiaetta White and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.