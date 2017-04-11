“Every time you are tempted to react in the same old way, ask if you want to be a prisoner of the past or a pioneer of the future.” ~Deepak Chopra

The mental freedom we are all searching for is within our power as soon as we let our hearts lead us instead of our fears. We have lost our ability to live freely as anxiety has taken control of our lives, but we do have the power to take back control. Don’t be a victim of circumstance, instead allow yourself to be a creator of your reality ready to explore your soul’s deepest desires. Break free from those mental shackles and let your light shine for the world to see. Fear is the enemy, so let growth be your truth.

~ Jeaneva Rose, your lady in the Universe.

Ten tips on managing anxiety

Express emotions Meditation Deep breathing (In through your nose, out through your mouth) Exercise Aromatherapy Eating healthy and balanced meals Laughter Herbal Tea Take a nap Don’t be so hard on yourself, you are doing the best you can.

Food and tea for anxiety & stress: Blueberries, Green tea, Sweet potatoes, Oranges, Lemongrass tea, Nuts, Seeds, Avocado, Lavender tea, Dark chocolate, Tomatoes, Spinach, Peppermint tea, Strawberries, Corn, Orange tea, Asparagus, Chamomile tea

Mindful book choices: Monkey Mind~ Daniel Smith, Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy~ David D. Burns, The Anxiety and Phobia workbook~ Edmund J. Bourne, Dare~ Barry McDonagh, The Anxiety Toolkit~ Alice Boyes, My Age of Anxiety~ Scott Stossel, Change your brain, Change your life~ Dr. Daniel G. Amen, The Highly Sensitive person~ Elaine N. Aron

Crystals for anxiety: Rose quartz~ gentle energy full of support and comfort, Garnet~ stimulates safety and trust, Sodalite~ clears negative feelings, Blue lace agate~ Restores inner calm and relaxation, Onyx~ rids home of negative energy