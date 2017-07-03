HomeObituariesCalifornia Cremation and Burial ChapelMATTIE LEE STRODE ReAuna Johnson Jul 3, 2017 California Cremation and Burial Chapel Mattie Lee Strode August 31, 1938-June 7, 2017 Mattie Lee Strode, 78, of San Diego, California, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Paradise Valley Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1938 in Ville Platte, Louisiana, a daughter of the late Horace Ardoin Sr. and Joanna Denton. Mattie married Donald Strode in 1960 and relocated to San Diego, California, where she worked at the Naval Base. She also worked as a lead housekeeper at a hotel for 10 years before retiring in San Diego in 2003. She was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir until she had a stroke in 2004. She loved to sing and her favorite hymn was “Eye on The Sparrow.” Mattie was a generous soul who wore her heart on her sleeve, ans was always helpful with the residents who came into the nursing home. She was active in nursing home activities, loved to play Bingo, and had a special knack for winning tickets when her community held auctions. Surviving Mattie are her two sisters, Ethel Lee Ardoin and Maryan Ardoin of Ville Platter, LA and her children: one son, Donald Strode of San Diego, CA and two daughters, Tina Strode and Pamela Strode of San Diego, CA. In addition, Mattie is survived by her five grandchildren:William Raymond Wilson of San Diego, CA;Celeste Trishawn Miller of San Diego, CA:Donald Strode III, Turkey Air Force;Isaiah Damascus Strode, Fort Irwin, CA Army Base; and India Sanaa Strode of Las Vegas, NV and her two great grandchildren, Sheriiff Hadiid Wilson and Sa’eed Ya’seen Wilson, Las Vegas, NV. Mattie was preceeded in death by her parents; her five brother: Welton Frank, Felton Frank, Horace Ardoin Jr. Albert Ardoin, and Preston Ardoin: and her daughter, Carla Strode. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website