MATTIE LEE STRODE

Mattie Lee Strode August 31, 1938-June 7, 2017

Mattie Lee Strode, 78, of San Diego, California, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Paradise Valley Hospital.

She was born on August 31, 1938 in Ville Platte, Louisiana, a daughter of the late Horace Ardoin Sr. and Joanna Denton.

Mattie married Donald Strode in 1960 and relocated to San Diego, California, where she worked at the Naval Base. She also worked as a lead housekeeper at a hotel for 10 years before retiring in San Diego in 2003. She was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir until she had a stroke in 2004. She loved to sing and her favorite hymn was “Eye on The Sparrow.” Mattie was a generous soul who wore her heart on her sleeve, ans was always helpful with the residents who came into the nursing home. She was active in nursing home activities, loved to play Bingo, and had a special knack for winning tickets when her community held auctions.